‘Raging’ fire at West Hampstead flats put out by almost 60 firefighters

An “apocalyptic” fire which sparked panic as it ripped through a block of flats has been put out. Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters were sent to the blaze on Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, in north-west London, on Tuesday morning. There are not believed to have been any casualties in the incident in which three balconies were alight, and the cause is unknown.

Building developer Ballymore said there was nobody in the affected Orwell block of flats when the fire took place, adding that temporary accommodation will be organised for those that need it. The seven-floor building was completed in March 2017, a company spokeswoman said. Max Truman and Nicolas Jacobson, both 29, live in the building where the fire broke out.

Picture of the fire at the block of flats in West Hampstead, London, posted on Twitter by @k_leevers Credit: Kirsten Levermore/PA

Mr Truman said: “I saw smoke coming out from the balcony but I didn’t think anything of it. “It carried on and I saw the smoke get thicker – I walked outside to the balcony and could see thick smoke coming out. There was no fire alarm going on at this point. “We opened the door and thought we need to get out. We ran downstairs from the top floor and got down and there was a blazing fire outside. “Within 10 minutes it had gone up (the side of the building). It was lucky we were up because there was no fire alarm. “All of a sudden everyone was rushing out of their doors – it was panic, panic, panic, we rushed down the stairs and the fire was going up. It was going up the balconies quite quickly.” Kirsten Levermore, 24, lives down the road from where the fire took place, and was on her way to work when she saw the blaze, which she described as “apocalyptic”. “It looked like a bomb had hit it. Everything was on fire,” she said.

