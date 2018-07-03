‘Seduction routine’ ended in speedboat tragedy, court told

A man’s champagne-fuelled “seduction routine” went horribly wrong when his date died in a speedboat accident on the Thames, a court has heard. Web designer Jack Shepherd, 30, had met Charlotte Brown, 23, online hours before their ill-fated first date in December 2015. They drank two bottles of wine at The Shard before going back to Shepherd’s Hammersmith houseboat, jurors were told. They then allegedly took a bottle of champagne on board Shepherd’s speedboat for a ride towards Westminster and back.

Jurors heard Shepherd had been speeding before handing Miss Brown, from London, the wheel to give her an extra “thrill”. Moments before the accident, Miss Brown’s sister texted her: “Is he driving this bad boy?”, but received no answer. The boat capsized and business development consultant Miss Brown was thrown into the water while Shepherd was left clutching on to the upturned boat. Shepherd, who is absent from his trial at the Old Bailey, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.

Jack Shepherd denies manslaughter by gross negligence Credit: Steve Parsons/PA