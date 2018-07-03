- ITV Report
A look at the daunting task ahead for divers to free boys from Thailand cave
Take a look at the daunting task ahead for rescuers who are trying to free a Thai youth football team from the cave where they have been trapped for more than 11 days.
Divers have warned the 12 boys and their football coach could take "months to reach" safety.
See for yourself with our visualisation above how difficult it was for expert divers to even reach them.
Now they have to work out how to get them out.
The boys and their 25-year-old coach are currently 2km inside the Tham Luang Cave complex and are between 800m and 1km below the surface.
They entered Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai on June 23, and were missing for 10 days before being located.
The group travelled through the Show Cave before reaching Sam Yaek.
Rescue divers found the group about 300m to 400m past a section of the cave on higher ground, known as Pattaya Beach.
They seem to be stuck there for the time being, until water levels go down.
It remains unclear as to how and when the children and their coach will be brought to the surface.