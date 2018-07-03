Suspended chief constable would be frothing at mouth, hearing told

An alleged victim of a “bullying” chief constable has told his misconduct hearing he would be “red in the face and literally frothing at the mouth” during angry outbursts. Simon Byrne, who was suspended from Cheshire Constabulary last year, is accused of gross misconduct for breaching standards of professional behaviour in respect of authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

An officer, referred to as Witness C, gave evidence to the hearing at Warrington Town Hall on Tuesday with a screen so she could not see Mr Byrne. She described the atmosphere in the office as “toxic” and said staff felt anxious and apprehensive because of Mr Byrne’s “erratic and unpredictable behaviour”. In a statement, she said: “He was often red in the face and literally frothing at the mouth.” She described his behaviour as “dictatorial” and said she felt it was meant to instil fear in staff.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.