Theresa May admits she has 'developed her view' on LGBT issues

Theresa May has "developed her view" on LGBT issues, she told ITV News, and wants to "be seen as an ally of the LGBT community here in the UK".

Apologising for the way she has sometimes voted on gay rights in the past, the Prime Minister admitted that she was taken aback by responses to the government's survey of LGBT people, published today.

She promised a ban on so-called gay conversion therapy, calling it an "abhorrent practice".

As a Christian, she said that she had never prayed for someone to change their sexuality and that she was "shocked that it is still going on".