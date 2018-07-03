‘Tight-knit community’ shocked by young girl’s death on Isle of Bute

An investigation is ongoing into the death of a young girl on the Isle of Bute. Alesha MacPhail, from Rothesay on the island, was reported missing at 6.25am on Monday. The body of a young girl was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public at around 9am.

Extra officers including forensics specialists have been sent to the island to help with the investigation. Credit: PA

Formal identification is yet to take place but it is believed to be that of the six-year-old. Police are treating the death as unexplained and have launched a major investigation. The death was said to have impacted all those living in the “tight-knit community”. Councillor Len Scoullar said: “Everyone is very shocked, very sympathetic and concerned. “We will all be offering our very sincere condolences to the family.

Floral tributes near a house on Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute Credit: PA

“We are a very small island community, people are genuinely grieving for the family.” Extra officers including forensics specialists have been sent to the island to help with the investigation. High Road in Ardbeg, near Rothesay, was shut by a police cordon and a floral tribute had been laid near police accident signs. A separate cordon was set up outside houses on Ardbeg Road and police tape set up at the seafront on the opposite side of the street.

The body of a young girl was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road. Credit: PA