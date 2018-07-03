Vigil held as birthday girl, three, dies following party stabbing attack

A three-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party has died, two days after a man attacked nine people with a knife at the celebration, authorities said.

Timmy Kinner is accused of stabbing a group of children and the adults who tried to protect them at the party at an apartment complex that is home to many refugee families.

Word of the child’s death came at Kinner’s first court appearance, where Ada County magistrate Judge Russell Comstock told him that he was charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with the attack.

Judge Comstock told Kinner he was “an extreme danger to the community” and ordered him held without bond.

Kinner is American, and the those injured in the attack are members of refugee families from Syria, Iraq and Ethiopia.