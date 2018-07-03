England play Colombia for World Cup quarter final spot

Radamel Falcao (left) and Kieran Trippier (right) have a word. Credit: AP

England are playing Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia for the right to play Sweden in the quarter finals. Manager Gareth Southgate had a full squad to select from, picking the fit-again Dele Alli ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had started the previous two matches. Colombia are without James Rodriguez who does not make the squad after limping out of their final group game against Senegal.

Gareth Southgate is looking to take his team to the last 8.

Southgate will be hoping to avoid penalties in Moscow against Colombia but if the game goes beyond 120, he feels it is time for England to exorcise the ghost of 1996 when his spot-kick was saved, ultimately knocking Terry Venables' side out of the tournament. We took a look are where the rest of that team are now, 22 years on from the defeat at Wembley.

Raheem Sterling (centre) and the rest of the team walk on the pitch at the Otkritie Arena.

England face Colombia after finishing second in their group, following victories over Tunisia and Panama before losing to Belgium. If England do defeat Colombia then their quarter final would be against Sweden who saw off Switzerland earlier on Tuesday, with the game to be played on Saturday at 3pm BST in Samara.

Rebekah Vardy, wife of striker Jamie Vardy, in the stands before the match. Credit: PA

Colombia supporters are outnumbering their English counterparts in Moscow, which could make it a hostile atmosphere for Gareth Southgate's side.

Away from Russia, a number of fans are enjoying the match together in England. Credit: AP

England's first notable chance arrived in the 16th minute when harry Kane got on the end of a Kieran Trippier cross but only succeeded in heading over from a narrow angle.

Harry Kane heads over. Credit: PA

Two Colombia fans dress up as legendary footballers Rene Higuita (left) and Carlos Valderrama (right). Credit: PA

England looked the better of the two teams in the opening stages, as Colombia looked to break on their European opponents.

A Colombia fan prepares for the match. Credit: PA

There was controversy five minutes before the break when Colombia's Wilmar Barrios appeared to headbutt England midfielder Jordan Henderson while part of a man-wall.

Jordan Henderson was the victim of a headbutt. Credit: AP

After reflection by the referees and VAR, it was deemed only worthy of a yellow, much to the England team's frustration.

Yerry Mina (right) gets very close to Raheem Sterling. Credit: PA

Colombia did not trouble England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford until injury-time in the first-half when Juan Quintero shot went straight at the Everton stopper. The game was goalless at the break but England were the more dominant force during the opening 45 minutes.