Young adults shunning smoking, figures suggest

Young adults are spurning cigarettes, new figures suggest. New Office for National Statistics data shows that the largest reduction in smoking prevalence since 2011 has been noted among 18 to 24-year-olds. Last year 17.8% of people in this age bracket said they were current smokers, the ONS said.

This is compared to 2011 when more than a quarter of young adults (25.7%) classed themselves as smokers. Across all age groups the number of British smokers has “significantly” fallen since 2016, the figures show. Overall 15.1% of Britons – or around 7.4 million people – were smokers in 2017. The new ONS report on adult smoking habits in the UK states: “The latest figure represents a significant reduction in the proportion of current smokers since 2016, when 15.8% smoked.” Public Health England (PHE) said the figures show that the nation is “winning the war on tobacco”.

Meanwhile, the report also shows around 5.5% of people use electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes. While a significant rise from 2014 when just 3.7% of people were ‘vaping’, the figure represents a slight dip from 2016 when it stood at 5.6%. The rate of smoking was higher in Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK – 14.9% of adults in England smoked; for Wales, this figure was 16.1%; Scotland, 16.3% and Northern Ireland, 16.5%. Across the whole of Britain more men than women are smokers – in 2017, 17% of men smoked compared with 13.3% of women.

