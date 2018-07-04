Are we living through the death of the high street? Map shows all 2018 UK store closures

Are we living through the death of the high street?

To date, 2018 has been the worst year since the millennium for shop closures in the UK.

In the past few weeks alone, House of Fraser has announced it is to shut 31 stores and Poundworld plunged into administration.

Earlier this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin collapsed, while the likes of Prezzo, Byron and Jamie’s Italian have shut restaurants.

The closure of hundreds of shops has resulted in the axing of a colossal 50,000 jobs as retail workers bear the brunt of store closures.

In order to save what is left of the high street, an influential report has said that the UK must accept there is currently too much retail space for Britain's shopping habits.

It continues that in order to thrive, town centres need to be “repopulated and re-fashioned” and must become community hubs that include housing, offices and some shops.

The report's author, Bill Grimsey, cautioned that there is no sign of a slowdown in the rate of retail closures.

Take a look at the map below which which shows the enormous number of shops which closed from the beginning of the year to June 2018.