Birmingham pub bomb families: Meeting political leaders a positive step forward

Families of the 21 people killed in the 1974 bombing of Birmingham say they feel they have taken a positive step forward after meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland.

Five of the families were in Belfast on Wednesday for a one-day visit, meeting Sinn Fein’s Northern Ireland leader Michelle O’Neill and DUP leader Arlene Foster at Stormont.

Julie Hambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the atrocity, described both meetings as “very positive”.

She said both Ms Foster and Ms O’Neill had listened to their concerns and pledged to take them to the authorities on their behalf.

“We hope that this is going to be another positive move forward for our campaign and for our fight for truth, justice and accountability,” she said.

“On behalf of the families and our legal team, KRW Law, we would like to sincerely thank Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill for taking the time out of their very busy schedules to meet with us at relatively short notice to discuss our huge concerns, and to be so kind and considerate and patient with us.

“We feel now that we have taken a positive step forward, we have gone into uncharted waters and we hope that now we move from the dark into the light, and that’s all we can but hope for.”