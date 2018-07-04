Bradley refuses to confirm additional PSNI funding post-Brexit

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has refused to say whether the PSNI will receive additional funding for policing the border post-Brexit.

In a letter from PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton, quoted to Karen Bradley in Wednesday’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, he said his concerns over Brexit have left him feeling orphaned.

Mr Hamilton added that as a senior public official he was getting very little support from those he would expect it from.

Lady Sylvia Hermon warned in the committee that dissident republicans and the new IRA are recruiting, and organised crime gangs see the potential to exploit the border in the wake of the UK leaving the EU.

She asked: “Are you saying to people of Northern Ireland that they should not have expectations for more resources?

“Is the Chief Constable whistling in the dark?”

Ms Bradley replied she had spoken to the Chief Constable about his concerns and the matter will be discussed on Friday’s Cabinet meeting and in the upcoming Brexit white paper.