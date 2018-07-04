Bricks-and-mortar shops can no longer anchor high streets – review

Bricks-and-mortar retailing can no longer be the anchor for thriving high streets, which must become community hubs that include housing, offices and some shops, according to an influential independent review. Retail expert Bill Grimsey said it was time to accept that there was already too much retail space in the UK and town centres needed to be “repopulated and re-fashioned” with libraries and public spaces at the heart of each community. The review is the second from a team led by the former Wickes and Iceland boss and comes amid a wave of closures and restructurings from major high street names including Toys R Us and Maplin and an ongoing shift to online shopping.

It argues that greater devolution and stronger local leadership is needed to give high streets a renewed sense of purpose and identity. Among the 25 recommendations are calls to replace business rates, create a Town Centre Commission to develop a 20-year strategy for local high streets, and accelerate digital transformation in smaller towns. Other recommendations include the appointment of “high-quality” designers to celebrate the historic character and local identity of town centres, 30 minutes’ free parking in high streets with no paid extension option, improved street lighting and free public wi-fi. Mr Grimsey said there had been some progress since his original 2013 review “but not nearly enough”.

