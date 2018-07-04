Bute murder police examine information from public appeals

Police investigating the murder of a six-year-old girl that has stunned an island community say they have had a “very good” response to public appeals and are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry. Alesha MacPhail was reported missing from her grandmother’s home in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute at 6.25am on Monday. Her body was found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public around two-and-a-half hours later. Following the results of a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, police confirmed they are treating the schoolgirl’s death as murder.

Islanders have been warned to be vigilant about the safety of their children and the security of their homes as investigations continue. There was increased police activity at the property where Alesha had been staying on Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers entered the garden of the Ardbeg Road property with long sticks to search the gardens and bushes surrounding the building. A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a number of items, including a vehicle, have been recovered as part of the investigation. The car is believed to have been removed by officers on Monday or Tuesday.

Police vans on Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute Credit: John Linton/PA

The force spokesman added: “The response from the public following our appeals has been very good and we would like to thank those who have taken the time to contact us with information so far. “A number of lines of inquiry are being followed up, however we continue to appeal to those who have not yet spoken to police and may have information to get in contact with us. “We would like to speak to anyone who may have CCTV at their home or business or any motorists who have dashcam footage which might help with our investigation.” The island community has been left in shock by the murder of the six-year-old, who was a few days into a three-week break to visit family. Reverend Owain Jones has opened his United Church of Bute in Rothesay to allow people to visit at any time.

He said: “We’re all absolutely staggered, we have no words for this and it’s beyond any power of words to express. “We’re all just really sitting in a kind of shared stunned silence just trying to uphold each other. “Bute is one of these places that is incredibly safe, you take all sorts of things for granted here and don’t panic if you forget to lock the house or whatever. “It’s not a remote island in the classic sense – it’s only 90 minutes to Glasgow – but even so it is an island and we all know each other at least by sight, and it’s an extremely safe place and there is no context for this.”

Forensic officers at the police cordon on Ardbeg Road Credit: Jane Barlow/PA