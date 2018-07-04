- ITV Report
Counter-terrorism police probe 'major incident' in Amesbury as two remain critical after exposure to mystery substance
Counter-terrorism police are working with officers in Wiltshire investigating a "major incident" in Wiltshire which has left two people in a critical condition after being exposed to a mystery substance, the Metropolitan Police said.
The pair, in their 40s, are believed to have attended a church event hours before they were found unconscious in a property in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on Saturday.
It is around eight miles from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in March, but it is not thought that the individuals are linked in any way to Russia or to the Skripals.
In a statement, Scotland Yard said: "As you would expect, given the recent events in Salisbury, officers from the counter terrorism network are working jointly with colleagues from Wiltshire Police regarding the incident in Amesbury.
"As Wiltshire Police have stated, they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances surrounding the incident and will update the public as soon and as regularly as possible."
It is understood that tests are being carried out on the substance at the Government chemical weapons research laboratory at Porton Down.