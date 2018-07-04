Counter-terrorism police probe 'major incident' in Amesbury as two remain critical after exposure to mystery substance

Counter-terrorism police are working with officers in Wiltshire investigating a "major incident" in Wiltshire which has left two people in a critical condition after being exposed to a mystery substance, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pair, in their 40s, are believed to have attended a church event hours before they were found unconscious in a property in Muggleton Road, Amesbury, on Saturday.

It is around eight miles from where former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a nerve agent in March, but it is not thought that the individuals are linked in any way to Russia or to the Skripals.