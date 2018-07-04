Did chief whip reassure Theresa May’s Brexiter critics?

“You got it in the neck”.

That was about me, by the way, supposedly being lampooned by the chief whip Julian Smith in a meeting this morning with 40 Brexiter MPs.

They were expressing concern about the disclosure I made yesterday that the PM wants her cabinet to sign up for a Brexit plan that - if agreed by the EU (and that cannot be taken for granted) - would see the UK collecting customs for the EU, following EU rules for trade in goods and food, to include a substantial continuing role for the European Court of Justice, and offering preferential migration rights to EU citizens if UK service companies get preferential access to the EU’s market.

Smith tried to reassure the MPs that Theresa May’s Brexit plan would follow the Tory manifesto “to the letter” - viz the European Court of Justice would no longer have the final say on many aspects of law in Britain, freedom of movement of people from the rest of the EU would end, the UK would quit the customs union and the UK would leave the European single market.