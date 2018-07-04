Fan detained after statue vandalised at England World Cup stadium

Police in Moscow say they have detained a person after a statue was vandalised at the stadium where England played Colombia at the World Cup.

Russian social media users posted a picture of the statue of former Spartak Moscow player Fyodor Cherenkov, who died in 2014, with the word “England” inscribed in red across the chest.

Officers said an investigation is under way and “as a result of the measures taken by police, the individual who committed this act has been identified and detained”.

Police did not identify the suspect or specify a nationality.