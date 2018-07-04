Fire officer relives harrowing phone call with mother trapped in Grenfell Tower

A fire officer who battled to get Grenfell Tower evacuated has relived the harrowing moment he spoke to a trapped mother while her children were dying. Daniel Egan, a station manager in regulatory fire safety, arrived shortly before 2am on June 14 last year and co-ordinated 999 call information. He realised “very early on” that the inferno was out of control and urged three senior fire officers to abandon the stay-put advice given to occupants. A full evacuation was eventually ordered at 2.47am, almost two hours after the fire began.

Mr Egan told the inquiry into the disaster that, as sunrise neared, a crew manager came over with a mobile phone. On the end of the line was a mother who was in flat 113 or flat 133, the hearing at Holborn Bars was told, while her partner watched helplessly from the ground. “All she said was…” Mr Egan started, before pausing to compose himself. “Sorry,” he continued. “She was saying she just wants to go, really, one of her children had already gone and the other one wasn’t moving and she had no reason to do anything,” he said, his voice breaking. It is unclear to whom Mr Egan had been speaking. The officer, with 26 years’ service, also recalled a conversation with a man stuck on the 10th floor, who was a priority for rescue due to his proximity to the blaze.

