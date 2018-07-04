Food poisoning suspected amid sickness reports after Royal College of Art event

More than 200 people have reported falling ill with suspected food poisoning after a graduation ceremony at the Royal College of Art. Public Health England (PHE) said on Wednesday it is investigating the causes of the stomach sickness after the event at the prestigious London university.

Musician Peter Gabriel received an honorary degree at the Royal Albert Hall ceremony attended by hundreds of students and their families on Friday and many went to a buffet at the university afterwards. RCA chief operating officer Richard Benson said: “We have received reports from approximately 200 students, guests and staff who suffered gastrointestinal illness over the weekend following the college buffet reception on Friday. “This was clearly very unfortunate, and for some of the students and their families was a really unpleasant end to what should have been a day of celebration at the end of the academic year.” In an email to students, he added “the symptoms appear consistent with food poisoning”.

