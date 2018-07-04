Fresh strike planned by rail workers in train guards dispute

Workers on Arriva Rail North will stage a fresh strike later this month in the long-running dispute over the role of guards on trains.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out for 24 hours on July 21, causing fresh disruption to services.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said: “It is a tribute to the determination and professionalism of RMT members on Arriva Rail North that they have remained rock solid for over a year now in what is a battle to put public safety before private profit.