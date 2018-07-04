Grenfell Tower firefighter tried to text mother after collapsing

A firefighter has recalled the moment he tried to text his mother after collapsing, low on oxygen, in the smoke-logged stairwell of Grenfell Tower. Chris Secrett, a crew manager from North Kensington, knew he was in “big trouble” after his breathing apparatus oxygen supplies began running out on the 20th floor. He had been part of a three-man team searching in vain for stranded 12-year-old Jessica Urbano Ramirez, who died after fleeing to the 23rd floor. In a written statement published by the Grenfell Tower inquiry, he recalled how the temperature had “just soared” at the point the warning whistle sounded on his kit.

CCTV image of firefighter Chris Secrett at Grenfell Tower Credit: Grenfell Tower Inquiry

Breathing tanks offer around 35 minutes of air without intense exercise, but the team had been forced to leave the lift at a lower floor and walk up. The firefighter collapsed to the ground and crawled to the stairwell through the “unbearable” heat, with colleagues David Badillo and Chris Dorgu. “I knew we were in trouble; it was just too hot and I was running out of air. We were also really high up in the building and no one was coming to get us. We just had to get out,” he wrote. Mr Secrett passed through “thick” smoke on the stairs in a “a mixture of stumbling, falling and crawling”, before realising Mr Dorgu had vanished. “I looked at my gauge and saw I only had 15 bar left; I was in big trouble”, the statement continued. “I put myself in a corner of the stairwell because I did not want to be in anyone else’s way if I didn’t make it out. “I tried to get my phone out of my pocket to text my mum but I couldn’t get the phone out.” Mr Dorgu suddenly appeared and dragged them both down the stairs.

The Grenfell Tower fire Credit: Natalie Oxford/PA