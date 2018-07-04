Harry celebrates epic cycle ride feat of friend

The Duke of Sussex missed England’s crunch World Cup match to celebrate the achievements of a friend who completed an epic fundraising bike ride.

Harry joined other guests at the Wheels Down Ball to mark Dean Stott’s gruelling 13,670-mile cycle trip from the tip of South America to the most northerly part of North America.

The black-tie do fell on the same night as England progressed past Colombia in the knock-out stages of the World Cup, being staged in Russia.

Harry, who is known to prefer rugby over football, and the guests enjoyed dinner at the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane before a party was staged.