HS2 trains could be built in UK as Bombardier and Hitachi plan joint bid

Two manufacturers are to submit a joint bid to build HS2 trains in Britain. Bombardier Transportation and Hitachi Rail announced that they will form a joint venture to compete for the £2.75 billion contract to design, build and maintain at least 54 new high-speed trains. Manufacturing would be expected to be split between Bombardier’s plant in Derby and Hitachi’s factory in Newton Aycliffe, County Durham.

The firms, which also have maintenance facilities across Britain, employ more than 5,000 people in the country. They had previously submitted separate bids for the contract. Bombardier and Hitachi described themselves as a “tried and tested high-speed team”, having already built a high-speed train for Italy. The latter built the original Shinkansen bullet train in Japan in 1964 and continues to develop updated versions.

