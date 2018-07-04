Hunt looks towards innovation in NHS for ‘best outcomes in Europe’

Plans for the future of the NHS should set out how England can have among the best health outcomes in Europe, Jeremy Hunt has said.

Speaking at the NHS70 Parliamentary Awards, which have recognised the contribution of local health heroes, the Health and Social Care Secretary said plans for the future of the health service should also focus on medical innovation.

On the eve of the NHS’s 70th anniversary, Mr Hunt praised the 1.7 million NHS staff across the whole of the UK.

He singled out paramedics who attended the London Bridge terror attack, bereavement nurses who helped the families of the Manchester Arena bombing and doctors and nurses who stayed at hospitals overnight during the adverse weather earlier this year.

Mr Hunt said: “What happened (70 years ago) wasn’t just about the practicalities of how we deliver healthcare – it was also saying something profound about our values as a country.

“We were the sixth in the world to set a universal healthcare system. The Kiwis were actually the first.

“We were the sixth and we have come to symbolise those values that say that here in Britain, everyone matters. It doesn’t matter who you are, rich or young or city or countryside, you should be confident that you can access good healthcare.

“In poll after poll, if you ask British people what makes them most proud to be British, they say it is the NHS ahead of any of our other national institutions.

“That is only possible because of the utterly extraordinary dedication of our staff.

“One of the privileges of being around for 8.5% of the NHS’s history is that you do meet some totally amazing people.