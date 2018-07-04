In Pictures: Queen hosts garden party while prince plays with trains

Around 8,000 people have attended the annual royal garden party held in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Queen arrives for the garden party Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen, wearing a floral dress and a pink hat, was introduced to a number of guests including Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attended Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir described meeting the Queen as “pretty special” following their chat about his efforts to fundraise for a cure for motor neurone disease.

The Queen meets former Scotland ruby player Doddie Weir Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Garden party in the grounds of the Palace of Holyroodhouse Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Queen looked splendid in a pink floral outfit Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales took to the controls of a model railway as he celebrated 150 years of the Heart of Wales line.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in Llandovery Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Charles told model rail enthusiasts how he had been given a layout of Gibraltar during a visit there in 1954.

Camilla and Charles on tour Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

He described how trains on his model went through tunnels as he admired sets on display at Llandovery Railway Station.

Outside at Llandovery Railway Station Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

The station is one of the earliest built on the Heart of Wales Railway line and links the market town to Llanelli and Swansea, as well as Shrewsbury.

Time to see the real thing Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA