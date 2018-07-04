International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt becomes the first MP to use sign language in the Commons

Penny Mordaunt was applauded by MPs as she became the first minister to use British Sign Language in Parliament.

Ms Mordaunt was praised after speaking and using sign language at the same time at the Commons despatch box in answer to a question.

The Conservative International Development Secretary announced a global disability conference that will take place in London later on this month.

Ms Mordaunt said and signed: "Mr Speaker, on the 24th July we will hold a global disability conference here in London organised by the UK Government, by the Kenya government and by the International Disability Alliance.

"For too long in the world's poorest countries, disabled people have not been able to reach their full potential because of stigma or not enough practical support.

"I am proud to be focused on this area which has been neglected for too long," she added.

"The conference will support the global effort to advance disability inclusion for some countries' most most vulnerable people."

A loud round of applause echoed through the Commons as she sat down.

Speaker of the House, John Bercow, playfully responded in speech and sign language, saying, "That is good news".