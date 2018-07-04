Italy's Matteo Salvini dives into fight against organised crime with dip in pool seized from mob boss

Italy's interior minister has donned his trunks to swim lengths of a pool that once belonged to a Mafia boss in an attempt to highlight his efforts to fight organised crime.

Watched by journalists, Matteo Salvini dived into the pool in a villa in Tuscany and swam several laps for the cameras.

The property was confiscated from a Cosa Nostra mobster in 2007 and has since been turned into a resort.