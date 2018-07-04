- ITV Report
Italy's Matteo Salvini dives into fight against organised crime with dip in pool seized from mob boss
Italy's interior minister has donned his trunks to swim lengths of a pool that once belonged to a Mafia boss in an attempt to highlight his efforts to fight organised crime.
Watched by journalists, Matteo Salvini dived into the pool in a villa in Tuscany and swam several laps for the cameras.
The property was confiscated from a Cosa Nostra mobster in 2007 and has since been turned into a resort.
Some have questioned whether Mr Salvini is given more to media gestures than to governing.
But he beat the odds to be elected as a senator for Calabria, and his right-wing League party took office on June 1 in a coalition with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement.
He is deputy prime minister as well as interior minister in the coalition government, and is becoming an important voice in Europe.
Known for his Eurosceptic views and hardline stance on migration, he also boasts a tough-on-crime persona, although organised crime issues were largely absent from his election campaign.