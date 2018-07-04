Local NHS heroes to be honoured in Parliament

Local health heroes are to be honoured by NHS leaders on the eve of the health service’s 70th anniversary celebrations.

MPs from around England were encouraged to nominate people or organisations in their constituencies who had made innovations or provided high quality care.

NHS England received hundreds of nominations for the NHS70 Parliamentary Awards, which will be taking place in the House of Commons on Wednesday July 4.

From more than 750 entries submitted, senior experts have chosen 10 outstanding nominations, which “exemplify the best of what the NHS and its partners do day in, day out”, NHS England said.