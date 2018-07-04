Man eats 74 hot dogs to win July 4 eating contest

Defending champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut consumed a record 74 hot dogs to win his 11th title at an annual July 4 eating competition.

The renowned competitive eater from San Jose, California, takes home the coveted Mustard Belt and surpassed the previous mark of 72 dogs and buns he downed at last year’s Nathan’s Famous July Fourth contest.

Miki Sudo from Las Vegas claimed her fifth straight title in the women’s side of the competition.