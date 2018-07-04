Man remains critically ill after six-car collision in Belfast

A man remains critically ill in hospital after a stolen car collided with a number of other vehicles in Belfast.

Seven people, including a child, were treated in hospital following the crash on the Crumlin Road on Tuesday evening which involved six cars.

One man is critically ill in hospital, while two other men and a woman also remain in hospital where their condition has been described as “stable”.

Another man and a child were discharged on Tuesday night.

Five ambulances and the air ambulance attended the scene around 7pm.