May: I couldn’t watch ‘nerve-wracking’ penalty shootout

Theresa May has said she could not bear to watch the penalty shootout that saw England progress to the World Cup quarter-finals. The Prime Minister found the tension too much as Gareth Southgate’s team’s tie with Colombia came down to the spot-kick finale. A Downing Street source said Mrs May watched some of the match but added: “She actually said earlier she struggles to watch penalties because it’s a nerve-wracking time.”

England players celebrate in Moscow Credit: Tim Goode/PA

At Prime Minister’s Questions Mrs May praised the Three Lions for their “very rare and welcome” penalty shootout victory in Moscow. The team triumphed 4-3 from the spot, after the tie finished 1-1 following extra time, to secure their first World Cup win on penalties. England now face Sweden in the quarter-finals on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn wants the whole UK to get a day off if England win the World Cup in Russia.

Football fan Jeremy Corbyn Credit: Nigel French/PA