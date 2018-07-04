Miles Teller to play Goose’s son in Top Gun sequel

Miles Teller has been cast as the son of Goose in the long-planned sequel to Top Gun.

Teller was announced as the co-star opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick.

He will be playing the son of Maverick’s wingman. Goose was played by Anthony Edwards in the 1986 original.

The film, which will also returns Val Kilmer as Iceman, is scheduled to be released by Paramount Pictures in July 2019.