Most ‘social freezers’ do not use eggs to get pregnant, research suggests

Most “social egg freezers” do not return to clinics to try for pregnancy, research suggests. Only 7.6% of women who chose to preserve their fertility for social rather than medical reasons end up using their frozen eggs, according to data presented at the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) meeting in Barcelona. Many women find it “empowering” to boost their chances of one day becoming a genetic mother and undergoing fertility treatment could give them the confidence to find a partner, experts said.

Some women have their eggs frozen before undergoing medical treatments such as chemotherapy, which can damage the ovaries. However, so-called “social freezers” are motivated for reasons including the lack of a stable partner and desire to pursue a career, not medical reasons. The researchers used data from the Brussels Centre for Reproductive Medicine in Belgium, one of the biggest fertility centres in Europe. They analysed the experiences of 563 women who froze their eggs between January 2009 and November 2017 in anticipation of “age-related fertility decline”. Only 72 (12.8%) have since returned to the clinic for reproduction treatment and of these, just 43 had their eggs thawed, fertilised and transferred, the analysis showed. The group had a mean age of 36.5 years when their eggs were collected.

