Murder inquiry into island death of Alesha, 6

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a young schoolgirl on a Scottish island. Alesha MacPhail, six, was reported missing from Rothesay on the Isle of Bute at 6.25am on Monday. Her body was later found in woodland on the site of a former hotel in Ardbeg Road by a member of the public. Following the results of a post-mortem examination on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston confirmed that Police Scotland is treating the youngster’s death as murder.

Floral tributes near a house on Ardbeg Road on the Isle of Bute Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

He told a media conference on the island: “Alesha’s family is utterly devastated by what has happened and the news we’ve had to give them this evening.” The detective said Alesha had just started her summer holidays and had travelled to Bute to stay with relatives. He repeated a call for members of the public to come forward with any information that might assist officers. Mr Houston said: “I am still keen to speak to people who were involved in the search that was conducted in the early hours of Monday morning. “I am keen to find out who was there who has maybe not engaged with police yet, what areas they searched, and anything they may have seen or heard at the time. “I’m also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Ardbeg Road from late on the Sunday evening into the early hours of the Monday morning. “I’m really keen to hear from anybody who has seen or heard anything unusual from that time to come forward.”

Forensic officers at the police cordon on Ardbeg Road Credit: Jane Barlow/PA