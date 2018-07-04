Murder probe after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Liverpool

A murder investigation is under way after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Liverpool. The teenager was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road at about 9pm on Tuesday, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Residents of the leafy street in Gateacre said the incident happened as England prepared to take penalties in their World Cup match against Colombia. Neighbour Darcy Hartley, 74, said she heard raised voices outside at about 9pm. “I was just watching the game and I heard the noise,” she said. “It sounded like a large group of boys. Then a lot of police turned up. “I walk my dog every day and I usually see boys smoking in the path which leads to the park. Sometimes they fight amongst each other.”

The teenager was found after emergency services were called to Belle Vale Road at around 9pm on Tuesday Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “I only realised something was happening when I saw police and paramedics. “It was just near the end of the match, before the penalties. “I went out and had a look and could see the lad being treated by paramedics just over the road. “It’s terrible, it seems to be getting worse. Life is cheap these days, with people carrying knives around.”

Police are appealing for information to help the murder investigation Credit: Peter Byrne/PA