How England overcame Colombian street fight to delight of the nation

To those who don’t understand the power of football, try this. One swing of a boot, a solitary kick of a ball last night lit the touch paper to uninhibited celebrations among tens of millions of television viewers.

From youngsters to pensioners they were out of their seats, some screaming, some singing, some just breathless and open mouthed. For that moment nothing else really mattered. Even Ant and Dec, universally adored, at their brilliant best can’t elicit that response. Nothing really compares.

What is more come the weekend you might be at it all over again when England play Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-final, if this young England team hasn’t already burnt all the physical and emotional energy reserves it was storing up.

Last night would have drained them. Not just two hours of intense effort but coping the entire time with the snarling, cynical Colombians. They did not want to play football, they wanted a street fight. To England’s credit, they refused to get dragged in. Or down.