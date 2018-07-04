No decision on whether to cut MLAs’ pay – Northern Ireland Secretary

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland says she still has not decided on whether she will cut MLAs’ pay, three months after she said she was minded to reduce the salaries.

In Wednesday’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Karen Bradley was taken to task by Lady Sylvia Hermon who quoted the minister’s own words back to her from March 21, where she said it was clear from conversations with the public that there was a broad desire for a change and for the issue to be addressed.

“You were mindful three months ago – minded to cut these salaries. Have you any idea how angry and fed up the general public are that MLAs are still receiving a full salary 18 months after Stormont collapsed? How can you justify treading water?” Lady Hermon asked.

Ms Bradley said she was extraordinarily aware of how angry the public are about the full salaries being paid while Stormont does not function, but mindful that MLAs still work for their constituents.