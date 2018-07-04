Northern white rhino ‘could be saved from extinction’

Scientists say they are several steps closer to perfecting a method for saving the northern white rhino from extinction.

Writing in the journal Nature Communications, researchers said they have succeeded in creating embryos using frozen northern white rhino sperm and eggs from a southern white rhino.

It is the first time such hybrid embryos have been created, and the scientists from Europe and the United States hope it will provide a pathway to saving the northern white rhino sub-species, of which only two females remain.