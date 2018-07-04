Person scales Statue of Liberty after ICE banner protest

Several people who hung a banner from the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal calling for the abolition of the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency were arrested before a person scaled the statue’s base, forcing its evacuation.

About 100ft from the ground, the climber sat by the bottom edge of the statue’s robes for more than two hours. Police, standing on a ladder and a ledge nearby, tried to talk the climber into descending.

The climber made about a 25-foot ascent from the monument’s observation point, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said. Visitors were forced to leave Liberty Island hours before its normal 6:15pm closing time, he added.