Police probe more sex assault allegations against Kevin Spacey

Police are investigating two more allegations of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

Scotland Yard now has six open investigations into claims that the Oscar-winning actor attacked men in the UK.

It did not identify the American as the suspect but said on Wednesday that Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating a man over two more claims, one in London and one in Gloucester.

The latest allegations are said to have taken place in Westminster in 1996 and in the Gloucestershire city in 2013.

Three other complaints of sexual assault and one of assault in London had already been made to officers.