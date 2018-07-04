Preserve and protect the NHS, says first ever baby born on the health service

The nation must preserve and protect the NHS, the first ever baby born on the health service has said. Aneira Thomas said the health service has touched the lives of every person in Britain. The 69-year-old, who is celebrating her 70th birthday on July 5, said she is proud to be named after the founder of the health service Aneurin Bevan.

Mrs Thomas said the nation must “preserve and protect” the NHS Credit: PA

In an interview with the Press Association to mark the 70th anniversary of the creation of the health service, Mrs Thomas said if she could describe the difference the NHS has made to people’s lives in one word, it would be “safety”. Her paternal grandmother died at the age of just 34, leaving behind six small children. The names of four full-term babies that died are also etched on her gravestone. Mrs Thomas was born a minute past the hour on July 5 1948, and became the first ever baby born on the NHS. Nurses pleaded with her mother Edna to “hold on” until after midnight. By doing so, the family saved one shilling and sixpence on midwifery fees. After her birth at Amman Valley Hospital, Carmarthenshire, the doctor and nurse who delivered Mrs Thomas asked her mother Edna whether they could name her and she agreed.

Mrs Thomas aged four at her primary school in Cefneithin near Ammanford, Wales Credit: family handout