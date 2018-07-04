Rendition couple win Supreme Court ruling on secret hearings

A couple who recently received an apology from the UK Government over their rendition to the regime of dictator Muammar Gaddafi have won a Supreme Court ruling they say has upheld the “key principle of open justice”.

Lawyers for Libyan dissident Abdul Hakim Belhaj and his wife Fatima Boudchar urged five justices during a hearing in March to find there would be a “serious curtailment of fundamental rights” if parts of their civil legal battle, arising out of what happened to them in 2004, were heard in secret.

Their appeal at the UK’s highest court centred on a High Court ruling paving the way for “closed material proceedings” in a judicial review action they launched to challenge a decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) not to prosecute former senior M16 officer Sir Mark Allen over his alleged role in the rendition.

The DPP concluded there was insufficient evidence against him.

Since the Supreme Court hearing, after which the judges said they would give their decision at a later date, it has been announced that Britain has reached a “full and final” settlement with the couple over the rendition.

Although the judicial review proceedings have been settled, a panel of justices, including the court’s president Lady Hale, said on Wednesday that a judgment was still being given “in view of the importance of the legal issue”.