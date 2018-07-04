Services sector growth signals rebound for UK economy

Activity in the services sector has shown the fastest growth for eight months, indicating that the UK economy has rebounded after a sluggish start to the year. The closely watched Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 55.1 in June, up from 54 in May. A reading above 50 indicates growth. This was the strongest rise in activity for the services sector since October, with survey respondents saying there had been an upturn in demand for business and financial services. The survey indicated that the UK economy probably grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, up from 0.2% in the first quarter.

Following the news, sterling turned positive, and was up 0.13% against the US dollar at 1.320. The report said the rise in activity was driven by strongest increase in new work since May 2017. Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said: “Stronger growth of service sector activity adds to signs that the economy rebounded in the second quarter and opens the door for an August rate hike, especially when viewed alongside the news that inflationary pressures spiked higher.” The report comes after data showed that activity in the manufacturing sector edged up in June, while construction activity hit a seven-month high. Strong demand in the services sector led to the highest increase in work backlogs for three years. Job creation in the sector remained modest, which the report said was due to problems recruiting staff, while some firms also cut jobs to save on costs. “While survey respondents mainly commented on efforts to boost business capacity, there were also some reports that tight labour market conditions and squeezed margins had led to the non-replacement of voluntary leavers,” the report said. Howard Archer, chief economist at EY Item Club, said the data showed the economy was “warming up”.

