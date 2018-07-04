Speedboat death accused ‘did not ask if date could swim’

A web designer accused of killing a young woman when his speedboat capsized on the Thames admitted: “I did not even ask if she could swim,” a court heard.

Jack Shepherd had allegedly tried to seduce 23-year-old Charlotte Brown with a boozy meal at the Shard and a champagne boat trip to Westminster after they met through a dating website.

But after he gave her the wheel for a “thrill”, the speeding vessel hit a submerged tree trunk and capsized on the evening of December 8 2015, the Old Bailey heard.

Afterwards, the 30-year-old told police his boat had been going “full throttle”.

He said: “Neither of us were wearing life jackets, although there were two between the seats.

“She would not have known they were there and I did not point them out. I did not even ask if she could swim.”

Jurors were told that if Ms Brown had been wearing a life jacket, it would have “increased the probability” of her survival in the water.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as cold water immersion.