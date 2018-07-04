Staff recreate pre-NHS photo to mark 70-year milestone

Health workers have marked the NHS’s 70th anniversary by recreating an “amazing” 1920s staff photograph which was discovered in a broom cupboard.

The original image, showing a matron, her assistant and nurses wearing traditional nursing caps, was taken at Sandwell Hospital’s headquarters in West Bromwich in 1927, when it was known as Hallam Hospital.

Fourteen staff members at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust recently posed in a similar line-up outside what was once the site’s nurses’ home.

Avnash Nanra, ward manager for the paediatric/adolescent assessment unit at the trust, which runs the hospital, featured in the re-enactment.

She said: “The old picture is truly amazing and shows a completely different side to the health care service.

“You can clearly see how things have changed over the years. I was privileged to be part of this project and I hope that the re-enactment will be looked at in years to come.”