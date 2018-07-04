Student saved by paramedics after horrific car crash changes career path

A student caught in the middle of a life-threatening car crash changed her career path to become a paramedic after her life was saved on the roadside. Molly Tarawally was driving on the North Circular road in north London when her car was crushed between two lorries. She was cut out of the car and suffered multiple injuries including broken bones, pelvic and facial injuries.

One emergency responder said it was the ‘worst’ crash she had ever seen Credit: London Fire Brigade/PA

Pictures taken at the scene show how her car was completely destroyed in the crash. One of the emergency responders who helped treat Ms Tarawally at the roadside said it was the “worst” car crash she had ever seen. Ms Tarawally said she was inspired by the London Ambulance Service crews who saved her life.

Ms Tarawally said she remembers being cut out of the car by firefighters Credit: London Fire Brigade/PA

She hopes to complete her training in the same year that the health service celebrates its 70th anniversary. Ms Tarawally, who was 19 at the time of the crash and preparing to start a degree course studying geography, said: “The last thing I remember is seeing the lorry behind me and thinking it’s not going to be able to stop. “It pushed me under the lorry in front. The next thing I remember is the fire brigade cutting me out of the car.” The 22-year-old, from Enfield, north London, was treated at the scene for more than an hour before being transferred to the Royal London Hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

Ms Tarawally decided to change her career path during recovery Credit: London Fire Brigade/PA