Thai cave rescue: Is it more dangerous to stay or go?

The boys with Navy SEALs inside the cave, Mae Sai, northern Thailand Credit: Thai Navy SEALs

If and when it comes to it they will have to dive out one at a time. Each individual will have two expert divers guiding him, but at times each boy will be on his own in those muddy waters. The flooded crevices they will have to negotiate on their treacherous 1.2 mile journey to daylight are so narrow that rescue divers had to remove their tanks to get through.

Exiting the cave system will most likely involve a potentially dangerous dive Credit: AP

It has to be single file in places and if the 13 trapped were to go out in a line it would take just one thing to go wrong with one of them to put all of them in great danger. One of the rescuers told us that when they’ve decided who’s the strongest and best prepared they will bring him out. So is it more dangerous to stay or go? That is what it boils down to.

The Thai authorities have to reconcile a sense of urgency, because weather conditions may soon worsen, with the need to give the boys time to regain their strength and learn the basics of scuba diving.

Family members watch a video clip of the 12 boys after they were found alive Credit: AP