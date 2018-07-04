Weather: Sunny spells for many but showers in the south

Wednesday will see sunny spells for many and it will be very warm again, although patchy low cloud is likely to persist along some North Sea coasts.

It will be cloudier in the south with a few showers, possibly thundery in the afternoon.

It will be cloudiest in the far southwest with a little patchy rain or drizzle which will slowly clear.

There is a risk of a thundery shower over upland Scotland too during the afternoon.

It will be a touch cooler than previous days with a high of 27 Celsius (81F) the top temperature.