What the papers say – July 4

England’s celebrations after winning a dramatic penalty shootout to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup dominate the papers on Wednesday. The Daily Mail calls it a “miracle” after England ended their penalty curse to advance in the competition in Russia.

The i runs with the headline “history boys” after the team’s first-ever World Cup penalty shootout victory.

Meanwhile the Daily Mirror simply declares “At last!” as it looks ahead to England’s next crunch match against Sweden.

The Metro and Daily Express declare the win over Colombia was “Never in doubt”.

The Sun singles out Jordan Pickford, under the headline “Hand of Jord” after the goalkeeper’s one-handed save helped put England into the last eight.

And the Daily Star signs off with the headline “Spot on”.

Away from football, and the Guardian reports on DNA tests are due to be offered by the NHS “on an unprecedented scale” as the health service starts genomic medicine.

The Times leads on the arrest of a female healthcare worker on suspicion of the murder of eight babies and the attempted murder of another six after an investigation at Countess of Chester Hospital.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister is facing an “almighty” row with Cabinet Brexiteers ahead of a meeting at Chequers.

And the Financial Times says the Home Office has admitted to forcing some immigration applicants to take DNA tests.