Whitney Houston’s mother ‘unaware of abuse claims until documentary’

Whitney Houston’s mother was unaware of allegations her son and daughter were molested as children until the making of the new documentary Whitney, according to the film’s executive producer. Patricia Houston, the sister-in-law of Whitney, is responsible for getting the film, which is released in the US on Friday, to screen. Directed by Scottish film-maker Kevin Macdonald, Whitney paints an intimate portrait of the Grammy-winning pop queen and movie star through interviews with her brothers, her mother, friends, and behind-the-scenes footage.

The singer’s mother Cissy Houston did not know about the allegations until the making of the documentary, according to its director Credit: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Houston’s regal image over the decades was eroded by erratic behaviour due to her drug use; she died in 2012, on the eve of the Grammys, after being discovered unresponsive in a hotel bathtub. She was 48. It is the second documentary on Houston. Whitney: Can I Be Me was released earlier this year. Patricia Houston, wife of Gary Garland-Houston, said it was difficult making Whitney because it hit so close to home — and because she was the one who had to tell Cissy Houston that there were abuse allegations and they would be in the film. “It was deeply a revelation for her. You think about her, and it being a bit overbearing for her to hear — and her kids not telling her. That’s pretty tough to have to deal with,” said Houston.

